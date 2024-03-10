Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,814 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Teradyne worth $68,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $101,896,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after acquiring an additional 850,808 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after acquiring an additional 607,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after acquiring an additional 569,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,732. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

