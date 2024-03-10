Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $106.06 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,010 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $106,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Exchange Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $2,681,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $551.69. 2,833,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,181. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.90. The company has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.29 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

