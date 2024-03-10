Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $79.83 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,072,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,092 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $79,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 451.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 277,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 227,102 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,905. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.34%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

