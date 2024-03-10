Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190,915 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for about 0.9% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $153,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3,880.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 712,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 694,614 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 422,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 37.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of F traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 54,723,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,843,908. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

