Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 77,558 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Exelixis worth $72,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Exelixis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Exelixis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,169 shares of company stock worth $2,494,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.