Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 709,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,632 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $57,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $222,907.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,265.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,118 shares of company stock worth $1,776,577 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 1.1 %

Okta stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.30. 1,864,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,761. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.54.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

