Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 600,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $87,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.22. The company had a trading volume of 320,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $184.68.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

