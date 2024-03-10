JANA Partners Management LP Invests $129.57 Million in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,279,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,569,000. Frontier Communications Parent makes up about 9.2% of JANA Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JANA Partners Management LP owned 3.37% of Frontier Communications Parent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 204.83 and a beta of 1.04. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.