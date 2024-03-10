JANA Partners Management LP Invests $213.88 Million in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,907,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,877,000. TreeHouse Foods makes up approximately 15.3% of JANA Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JANA Partners Management LP owned about 0.09% of TreeHouse Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE THS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 510,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.34.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

