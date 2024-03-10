JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JD. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Get JD.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 173.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,433,000 after purchasing an additional 528,663 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.6% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 657,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $8,566,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 62,129 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 68.7% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,706,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,722,000 after purchasing an additional 695,180 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.