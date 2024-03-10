Jefferies Financial Group Lowers NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $5.90

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.30 to $5.90 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NIO opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.94. NIO has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in NIO by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NIO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.