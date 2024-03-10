Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $111,381.01 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00018535 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00025874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,465.69 or 1.00069120 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00008940 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00153929 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00320713 USD and is up 8.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $109,660.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

