Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Kava has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $33.07 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00060847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00020505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00018962 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,679 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

