Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $34.14 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00060693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00020355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00018942 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,679 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

