Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. lowered its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.44% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of KW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,371. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -39.02%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.