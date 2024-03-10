Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives $23.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

KGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Gas Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kodiak Gas Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KGS opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.