Komodo Market Cap Hits $47.03 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $47.03 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00078311 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00048645 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00018109 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,579,350 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

