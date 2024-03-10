L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Given New $23.00 Price Target at B. Riley

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded L.B. Foster from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSTR

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $258.05 million, a P/E ratio of 179.17 and a beta of 0.77.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.