Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after buying an additional 340,460 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $956.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $856.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $738.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

