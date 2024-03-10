Lancashire’s (LRE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 750 ($9.52) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.09) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.15) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 738.33 ($9.37).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,926.83%.
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
