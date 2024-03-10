Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 281,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 123,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 545,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,242. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

