Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.22. 707,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,872. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

