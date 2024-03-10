Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Sells 299 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

