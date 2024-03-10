Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $339.43. The company had a trading volume of 900,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,665. The firm has a market cap of $111.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

