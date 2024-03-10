Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,448 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Lear worth $82,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,452,000 after acquiring an additional 227,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 6.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,998,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,900,000 after buying an additional 121,905 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Shares of LEA traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.30. 375,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,121 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

