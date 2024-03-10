Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $505.00 at TD Cowen

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $449.58.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $470.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.72 and its 200-day moving average is $411.42. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $232.00 and a 52-week high of $485.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam grew its holdings in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

