Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Earns Buy Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$0.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.85. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Liberty Gold Stock Performance
Shares of LGD stock opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market cap of C$97.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. Liberty Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.67.
