Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Earns Buy Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$0.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.85. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LGD stock opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market cap of C$97.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. Liberty Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.67.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

About Liberty Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.