Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$18.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.75. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$16.94 and a 1 year high of C$28.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Director Jean Paul Chauvet sold 11,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$276,276.00. In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$26,221.14. Also, Director Jean Paul Chauvet sold 11,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$276,276.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,476 shares of company stock valued at $522,454. 9.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

