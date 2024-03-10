LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 target price for the company.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LiqTech International

LiqTech International Trading Down 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

Shares of LIQT opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth $116,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.