Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Tops $301.39 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $301.39 million and approximately $35.81 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00003050 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002041 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001547 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001669 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

