Lithia Motors, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $8.23 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithia Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.23 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $35.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $37.86 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.05 EPS.

LAD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $288.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.85. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,893,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,152,000 after acquiring an additional 48,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

