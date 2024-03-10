Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $241.95 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $245.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.88 and its 200-day moving average is $214.10. The firm has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.