Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

