Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 476.7% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $205.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $206.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,093,810. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

