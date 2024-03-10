Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $84.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Thursday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $510,085,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $511,215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

