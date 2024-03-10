Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $530.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $476.35.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $469.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.21. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $479.14. The company has a market capitalization of $437.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,428 shares of company stock worth $24,911,617. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

