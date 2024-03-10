Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MLP opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $391.03 million, a PE ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLP. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 367.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3,705.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

