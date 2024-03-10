McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 3.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,424. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.73. The company has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

