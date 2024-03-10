Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 6,381 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,879,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,091,000 after acquiring an additional 184,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $485,095,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,843,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,129,000 after acquiring an additional 532,923 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.4 %

WY stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

