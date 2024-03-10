Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

