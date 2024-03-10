Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 473,637 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

