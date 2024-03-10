Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.02 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.4 %

MAR opened at $250.28 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $252.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.19. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

