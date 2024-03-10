Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,007 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 14.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 450.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,445,000 after buying an additional 301,064 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,827,000 after buying an additional 308,683 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,061,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $428.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.