Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,188 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,359 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

