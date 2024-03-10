MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MeridianLink from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

MeridianLink Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MeridianLink will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MeridianLink

In other news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at $18,555,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 610.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MeridianLink in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

