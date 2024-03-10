Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0055

Metahero (HERO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Metahero has a market cap of $50.14 million and $1.73 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000609 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.