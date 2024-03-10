MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMU opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 531,223 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 336,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 78,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 198,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,356 shares during the last quarter. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

