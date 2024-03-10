MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

CMU opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 531,223 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 336,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 78,130 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 198,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 49,356 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 40,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

