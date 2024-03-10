MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0337 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

MMT stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

