MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0337 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
MMT stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
