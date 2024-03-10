MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0337 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MMT opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

