MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0337 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of MMT opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
